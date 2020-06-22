Stockbridge-Munsee P.D. ask public for help in locating missing man

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Stockbridge-Munsee Police Department is asking the public for any information regarding a missing person investigation in Shawano County.

Officials announced on Monday that they are investigating a missing persons complaint involving 44-year-old Michael Sherman.

Police describe Sherman to be a 6’3 white man with brown hair and brown eyes.

Sherman is said to have last been seen in early May on Camp 14 Road on the Stockbridge-Munsee reservation located in the Town of Bartelme.

The department is asking anyone with information on Michael Sherman to contact the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department dispatch center at 715-526-3111.

