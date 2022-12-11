KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One person in southeastern Wisconsin is in custody after deputies found multiple firearms, including a stolen AR-15 during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Deputies with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department say that the traffic stop was initiated for a traffic violation around 1:20 a.m. on December 7.

During the incident in the 8400 block of CTH S, deputies say that multiple firearms, as well as narcotics, were located in the suspect’s vehicle, including a stolen AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.

Kenosha stolen Ar15 other guns
Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say that the suspect was taken into custody and transported to the KSD jail.

No other information was provided.