(WFRV) – A car chase that started in Winnebago County ended in Fond du Lac, as two suspects were taken into custody following an escape attempt that included jumping into the Fond du lac River.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 29 around 10:15 p.m., officers were notified of a reported stolen vehicle from Menasha. The vehicle was a 2023 Land Rover Defender and was last seen on I-41 in Winnebago County.

Authorities say the vehicle was allegedly involved in other crimes in that area as well. Eventually, an officer found the vehicle and tried to pull it over. The vehicle reportedly did not pull over and fled.

The pursuit reached speeds of an estimated 90 mph traveling into Fond du Lac. The stolen vehicle ended up hitting an occupied vehicle at the intersection of Western Avenue and South Military Road. The people inside the vehicle that was hit were reportedly unharmed.

The suspects ended up stopping the vehicle and fleeing on foot. Authorities from multiple agencies ‘flooded’ the area to find the suspects. The two suspects entered the East Branch of the Fond du Lac River to try to get away.

One of the suspects was transported to a hospital due to his cold-water exposure from jumping into the river.

Both were later taken into custody. The driver was only identified as a 19-year-old man from Eau Claire and the passenger was identified as a 25-year-old man from Neenah. The two were held on the following charges:

19-year-old from Eau Claire Operate Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent Eluding an Officer Resisting an Officer Wisconsin Department of Corrections Probation Hold

25-year-old from Neenah Resisting an Officer Possession of a Schedule 2 Narcotic (Prescription) Possession of an Illegally Obtained Prescription Wisconsin Department of Corrections Probation Hold



No additional information was released at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story.