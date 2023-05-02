BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the theft of multiple street signs in the town of Berlin.

In a release, Deputies say they first got a call about a missing stop sign on Willard Road at Highway 91. Officials say that both the sign and the post were missing and a search of the area found another missing sign.

This sign was once again missing both the sign and its post and was found at the intersection of Willard Road and White Ridge Road. Authorities say that both signs and posts appear to have been removed from the ground and both thefts occurred sometime before April 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details were provided and Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.