GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Grand Chute found a vehicle on Saturday that had been reported stolen out of Oshkosh, and while attempting to take the suspects into custody, the vehicle hit two squad cars in an attempt to flee.

According to the Grand Chute Police Department, the stolen vehicle was found in a parking lot in the 2500 block of West College Avenue.

When multiple officers converged on the vehicle in an attempt to take the suspects into custody, the vehicle allegedly reversed into a squad car. After pulling forward, it reportedly hit a second squad car.

As a result of the incidents, two people were taken into custody. However, the passenger was cooperative and eventually released.

The driver was arrested on ‘several charges.’

No injuries occurred during the incident, and no additional details have been provided.