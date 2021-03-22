Stone Arch Brewpub to open second location in Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Stone Arch’s second home will be in downtown Little Chute and will open this summer.

According to officials, Stone Arch Tied House Restaurant & Pub will be the name and will be located at 137 West Main Street.

A Tied House is a British Term for a restaurant/pub that is owned by a parent brewery and sells that company’s products.

“The last year has been challenging for our industry but we kept our focus with perseverance and a promise to our staff that we will come out of this pandemic stronger!” says co-owner Steve Lonsway.

When Stone Arch Tied House Restaurant & Pub opens it will reportedly have a full menu with an emphasis on local sourcing, a full bar and small-batch gourmet sodas.

Stone Arch contracted with MJI Building Services and Gries Architectural Group.