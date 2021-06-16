Stop and taste the lemons: Kids set up lemonade stand on local corner

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In case you missed them on the corner Wednesday, some local kids opened a lemonade stand near Crooks Street and Webster.

This isn’t the kids’ first time opening a lemonade stand. The young entrepreneurs say this is their second year opening shop. They even plan to be open a few more days this summer.

What’s the best part about setting up a stand? The kids tell Local 5 their favorite part is selling the lemonade, which is given out from their pink and yellow flower stand that matches their product.

From noon until around 9 p.m., the stand sold plain lemonade and pink lemonade for just $1. What a price!

Around 4 p.m., traffic near the stand seemed to be non-stop. 9-year-old Raeana Herrod says it’s been pretty busy throughout the day. A good sign for selling the summertime staple.

One of the kids says red lights are great for selling lemonade because they have time to approach and talk to the cars.

The secret to their success? 10-year-old Abrian Allen says they make it themselves after getting store-bought lemonade powder. Their enthusiasm and smiles just add sweetness to the experience.