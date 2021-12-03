Stop copying me: Newest COVID variant shares name with Wisconsin restaurant

Macy Norman, center, serves a table of guests at Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. In Nashville, tourism has come back faster than downtown office workers following COVID. Nashville’s reputation as a tourist destination is buoying restaurants while businesses in other downtown areas have had to adapt as offices remained closed and workers stay home. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – If only the rules of first come/first serve applied to naming new variants of COVID-19, as one restaurant in Wisconsin now shares a name with the newest COVID variant.

Omicron Family Restaurant says they offer something for everyone and include multiple choices in their cuisine:

American

Greek

Italian

Mexican

The restaurant is located in West Bend, which is about 35 minutes south of Fond du Lac. Local 5 did reach out to Omicron Family Restaurant, but no comment was provided.

Omicron Family Restaurant is currently open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner. They are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant has been open for multiple decades as they were featured in a local newspaper back in 2015.

There have been numerous COVID-19 variants, with Delta previously garnering the most attention. The newest variant: ‘Omicron’ was named after the fifteenth letter of the Greek alphabet. On the WHO’s tracking page, they have five variants listed:

Alpha

Beta

Gamma

Delta

Omicron

Now, why did they skip from Delta to Omicron? Well, the New York Times says that some of the letters were skipped for various reasons. ‘Nu’ was reportedly too easily confounded with ‘New’.

More information on the restaurant can be found on their website.