GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Farmers’ Market On Broadway is wrapping up its 2022 season on Wednesday, September 28 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

After hosting 19 straight weeks with over 90 vendors lining the streets, On Broadway, Inc. is bringing the tradition to a close for the year.

“The produce is so beautiful and plentiful in the fall,” said Allie Thut, Director of Special Events with On Broadway, Inc. “Stop down one last time and grab pumpkins, gourds, and other autumn-themed items to decorate the home or cook with. Let’s show support for our local farmers one final Wednesday evening this season.”

Farmers’ Market On Broadway will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2023. Event dates are scheduled from May 24 through September 27 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with hours reducing to 7:00 p.m. after Labor Day.

For more information about the Farmers’ Market On Broadway, you can visit its website here.