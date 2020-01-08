“Stop the Bleed” kits donated to UW-Oshkosh police

OSHKOSH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – In an effort to increase safety at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh donated thirty “Stop the Bleed” kits to be placed around the Oshkosh campus for use during emergency situations.

The lifesaving kits contain supplies to help control traumatic bleeding and will be placed in easily accessible locations throughout campus that are recognized as high pedestrian traffic areas, including academic buildings and event venues.

“Our goal is to have them located close to other emergency equipment, specifically AEDs, within the buildings, to keep a unified location and to help locate the “Stop the Bleed Kits” no matter which building people are in,” said Oshkosh Police Lieutenant Trent Martin.

While the kits are designed to be used by anyone who is familiar or comfortable with them, the police department plans to host open forums in conjunction with active threat trainings to show students, faculty and staff how to use them.

Funds for the kits were raised at Aurora’s annual Live Well Event.

Due to the event’s success, the foundation was able to donate kits to other schools in the Oshkosh area as well.

“The nice part about “Stop the Bleed” is that it can be used for any type of life threatening bleeding,” said Tracy Miller, emergency preparedness coordinator for Aurora Medical Center “It doesn’t just have to be used in active threat situations.”

For more information on the kits and training locations: https://www.stopthebleed.org/