



‘Stop the steal’ rally held in Appleton in support of President Trump’s legal battle

APPLETON, Wis. (WFR) Weeks after the presidential election and President Trump still hasn’t conceded. It may not happen anytime soon especially after his campaign’s latest allegations of voter fraud.

Matt Albert, Chair of the Republican Party of Outagamie county says, “It’s very heartwarming and exciting to see this many people still wanting to get to the bottom of this and supporting our president who’s had our back for four years. It’s time we show him we had his.”

An exuberant crowd turned out for the Outagamie County Republican party ‘stop the steal–support our president’ rally, Sunday afternoon.

Leo Naidle, a rally attendee says, “I want to support our President. It doesn’t seem like he’s getting enough support and with all the voter fraud going on there’s no way possible he lost this election and we’re here to fight for him.”

This protest comes just days after President Trump’s legal team’s allegations of voter fraud.

Albert says, “We’re voicing our thoughts on what we see as an attempt to steal the election. The affidavits that are coming out seem to indicate that fishy stuff happened. It’s a peaceful protest.

Matt Lederer, Chair of the Democratic Party of Outagamie County says, “I find it interesting that the Outagamie County GOP would be organizing such a protest. We were both interviewed for a Politico article before the election and he said very clearly that he trusts the clerks, that he trusts the system.”

President Trumps’ campaign is alleging many precincts in key states, like Wisconsin had more votes than actual voters.

The head of President Trump’s legal team, Rudy Giuliani has said, “In Michigan and Wisconsin, we have over-votes in numerous precincts of 150, 200, and 300 percent.”

Lederer counters, “We [Wisconsin] have same-day voter registration. This is not an uncommon thing for a large turnout election, which this was historic proportions so its not surprising at all infact it was predicted before the election that this could happen, that you could see in some places, more that 100 percent turnout because there are people who are showing up and being added to the voter rolls.”

Supporters say they have faith in President Trump’s legal battle and will accept the outcome even if it means President Trump is out.

Albert says, “We want the will of the American people to be known, and if that includes vice president Biden being the president-elect. We’ll accept that once the challenges are done.”

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is currently recounting more than 800,000 ballots cast in Dane and Milwaukee counties at President Donald Trump’s request.