WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in southeast Wisconsin caused a stir at a polling location on Tuesday when he allegedly took out a knife and demanded staff to “stop the voting.”

According to the West Bend Police Department, on Tuesday, November 8, around 12:35 p.m., officers responded to the West Bend Community Memorial Library for reports of a man wielding a knife.

The man allegedly threatened the poll workers and attempted to get them to “stop the voting.”

Officers talked the man down and took him into custody without incident. No injuries were reported as a result of the situation.

Voting was suspended at that polling location for around 30 minutes while the scene was secured and a quick investigation was done.

Police later determined the 38-year-old man from West Bend intentionally caused the disturbance while armed at the library with intent to provoke a police presence.

The man told investigators that he knew the library was a polling place and that disrupting the election process would ensure an immediate police response.

The man arrested in the incident was out on bail for a previous investigation involving the posting of fliers in downtown West Bend that contained threatening political and racial language.

The following charges have been referred to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office:

Engage in Electioneering during Polling Hours on Election Day

Election Threats

Terroristic Threats

Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Disorderly Conduct

Criminal Damage to Property

Misdemeanor Bail Jumping

No further information was provided.

Local 5 News will update this when more details are made available.