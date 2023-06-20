HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire in Howard has caused over an estimated $1 million in damages and required multiple agencies to help contain it.

According to Howard Fire/Rescue, on June 19 around 7:45 a.m., crews were notified of a reported fire at 1751 Velp Avenue. The fire was reportedly at a multi-unit personal storage building.

Multiple units arrived at the scene and found that a multi-unit storage shed was on fire. Authorities say that the fire was under control within an hour. However, overhaul efforts reportedly took multiple hours.

The building reportedly had ‘heavy’ fire damage, while the rest of the building and contents had heavy smoke and water damage.

Officials say that the preliminary damage/loss estimates are over one million dollars. The fire is still under investigation.

One person reportedly had minor injuries and was sent to a local hospital.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.