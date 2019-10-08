Stores begin announcing plans to close on Thanksgiving

(WFRV) — Thanksgiving is just under two months away and some stores are announcing they will close on Thanksgiving Day to allow employees to spend time with their families.
Here is a list of area stores that have officially announced they will close on Thanksgiving Day:
- Ace Hardware
- Burlington Coat Factory (opens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday)
- Costco
- Fleet Farm (opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday)
- Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Sam’s Club
- T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- True Value
BestBlackFriday reports a number of stores are expected to close Thanksgiving, but have not made an official announcement yet.
Those stores include:
- H&M
- Home Depot
- Sprint
- T-Mobile
- AT&T
- Petsmart
- Office Depot/OfficeMax
The blog also features a list of stores they expect will remain open on Thanksgiving:
- Best Buy
- Big Lots
- Gamestop
- JCPenny
- Kohl’s
- Macy’s
- Old Navy
- Sears
- Target
- Walmart
Because Thanksgiving is weeks away still, these lists may change.
Local 5 will continue updating this article as more official announcements are made.