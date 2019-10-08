Stores begin announcing plans to close on Thanksgiving

(WFRV) — Thanksgiving is just under two months away and some stores are announcing they will close on Thanksgiving Day to allow employees to spend time with their families.

Here is a list of area stores that have officially announced they will close on Thanksgiving Day:

  • Ace Hardware
  • Burlington Coat Factory (opens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday)
  • Costco
  • Fleet Farm (opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday)
  • Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
  • Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • Sam’s Club
  • T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • True Value

BestBlackFriday reports a number of stores are expected to close Thanksgiving, but have not made an official announcement yet.

Those stores include:

  • H&M
  • Home Depot
  • Sprint
  • T-Mobile
  • AT&T
  • Petsmart
  • Office Depot/OfficeMax

The blog also features a list of stores they expect will remain open on Thanksgiving:

  • Best Buy
  • Big Lots
  • Gamestop
  • JCPenny
  • Kohl’s
  • Macy’s
  • Old Navy
  • Sears
  • Target
  • Walmart

Because Thanksgiving is weeks away still, these lists may change.

Local 5 will continue updating this article as more official announcements are made.

