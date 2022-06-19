(WFRV) – Devastating storms swept across Wisconsin on June 15, including 8 tornados throughout the state.

Left in the storm’s wake was everything from knocked down tree branches to destroyed homes and farms. In the past days, you may have gathered brush from your yard and are wondering when it will be picked up.

Provided below are a few locations that have stated specific dates, however, some areas were hit much harder than others, where cleanup is an ongoing process that could take several weeks.

Village of Allouez

Storm damage brush must be placed at the curb, not in the street, no later than Sunday, June 19th.

Residents do not need to call in for brush collection this week. Brush placed at the curb comingled with yard waste will not be picked up. Do not obstruct the street, gutter, or sidewalk, and do not place adjacent to power poles or hydrants.

The brush can also be brought to the LeBrun Yard Waste Site located on Le Brun Street which is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Village of Ashwaubenon

A full round of brush pick-up will begin on Monday, June 20. Due to the anticipated volume, it may take up to 4 weeks before a full sweep of the Village is complete.

Village of Hobart

Storm debris pickup starts on Tuesday, June 21. All debris must be put out by 6 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21st to guarantee pickup.

Starting that Tuesday morning officials will begin the process of removing any tree and brush debris that residents place in the right-of-way. Please keep all debris off the roadway and the shoulder of the roadway. They will not and cannot go onto private property to remove storm debris.

Officials say they anticipate the cleanup effort to take more than a week.

Hobart also has a drop-off site at Four Seasons Park.

Village of Howard

There is no need to schedule brush and branch pick-up for the week of June 19. Crews will do a village-wide pickup beginning Tuesday, June 21.

You can start moving your branches and brush to the curb as early as today. Please remember to put branches parallel to the curb with the cut ends all together on one side and not to overlap brush piles with branches.

Outagamie County

Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste will be the main drop-off facility. It is located at 1919 Holland Road in Appleton.

Check with your local municipality to find drop-off sites or possible pick-up dates.