GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly one month ago, 10 tornadoes touched down throughout northeast Wisconsin, and the storm damage only added to the state’s severe weather debt.

According to the National Weather Service, the state has spent more than $12 billion to repair storm damages, making up about a third of the overall spending since 1980.

Insurance companies like Acuity have paid out more than $130 million in claims this year.

While storm damage claims are hitting some insurance companies hard, others feel they will be able to bounce back.

State Farm agent Brad Prentice says, “We’re very good at what we do. We understand how to protect people and make sure that we have the proper reserves in our catastrophe pool.”

Besides meeting with your insurance provider at least once every three years, there are other actions you can do everyday to prepare for a weather disaster.

Kurt Kotenberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Green Bay says, “The biggest thing that you can do is to spend 30 to 60 seconds everyday and look at the weather forecast. If there’s going to be severe weather, make sure you’re ready to do what you need to do to keep yourself and your family safe.”