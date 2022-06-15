(WFRV) – Storm Team 5 is tracking severe storms making their way into Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and evening.

What’s happening now?

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather including tornadoes in and near the watch area.

