Storms roll through parts of our area

A number of people in Crivitz and Wausaukee are being affected by power outages.

The Oconto County Dispatch Center tells Local Five they have received calls about downed trees.

A viewer sent us these pictures of storm damage in the Town of Mountain area from Sunday afternoon.

These downed trees are in the yard of Jim and Geri Corbeille's cottage. They live on the North Branch of the Oconto River in Mountain. Geri says the storm hit their area at around 12:45. She says there were motorists stranded because of downed trees and they invited them in until the storm passed and the trees could be moved.

If you have any photos you would like to share send them to tips@wearegreenbay.com.

Stay with Local 5 for more information on this storm.