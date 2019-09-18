GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Story time sessions kick-off season schedule of kid friendly events at National Railroad Museum

Local News

Sessions will be held every Tuesday & Wednesday until October 16

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Throw on your conductor’s cap and find a comfy seat because the National Railroad Museum is getting ready for story time.

It’s a fall program for little tykes to have fun and meet new friends, all the while learning about trains and keeping kids’ minds fine-tuned like a working locomotive. The story time sessions are just the start of a full schedule of upcoming events, hosted by the museum. It will surely have you saying, “All aboard!”

The story time sessions will be taking place Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. as well as Wednesdays at 10 a.m. until October 16.

You can find more information on the story time sessions as well as other upcoming events hosted by the museum online right here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Video

All aboard for story time

Thumbnail for the video titled "All aboard for story time"

School Day Forecast 9/18/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Day Forecast 9/18/2019"

Story time at the National Railroad Museum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Story time at the National Railroad Museum"

Wednesday morning video forecast 9/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday morning video forecast 9/18"

New mural in downtown Green Bay.

Thumbnail for the video titled "New mural in downtown Green Bay."

Smith Elementary Alumni Say Goodbye

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smith Elementary Alumni Say Goodbye"