Story time sessions kick-off season schedule of kid friendly events at National Railroad Museum

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Throw on your conductor’s cap and find a comfy seat because the National Railroad Museum is getting ready for story time.
It’s a fall program for little tykes to have fun and meet new friends, all the while learning about trains and keeping kids’ minds fine-tuned like a working locomotive. The story time sessions are just the start of a full schedule of upcoming events, hosted by the museum. It will surely have you saying, “All aboard!”
The story time sessions will be taking place Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. as well as Wednesdays at 10 a.m. until October 16.
You can find more information on the story time sessions as well as other upcoming events hosted by the museum online right here.