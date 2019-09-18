Story time sessions kick-off season schedule of kid friendly events at National Railroad Museum

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Throw on your conductor’s cap and find a comfy seat because the National Railroad Museum is getting ready for story time.

It’s a fall program for little tykes to have fun and meet new friends, all the while learning about trains and keeping kids’ minds fine-tuned like a working locomotive. The story time sessions are just the start of a full schedule of upcoming events, hosted by the museum. It will surely have you saying, “All aboard!”

The story time sessions will be taking place Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. as well as Wednesdays at 10 a.m. until October 16.

All aboard for the @NTLRailMuseum! They’ll be hosting Fall Railroad story time sessions every Tuesday and Wednesday until Oct. 16. I’m putting on my conductor’s hat and getting the tour until 7! 🚂 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/nd1b2u55IW — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) September 18, 2019

You can find more information on the story time sessions as well as other upcoming events hosted by the museum online right here.