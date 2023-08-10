GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – StoryCorps, a mobile recording studio that allows two individuals to have a meaningful conversation, stopped in Green Bay on Thursday.

Local 5 News caught up with Laura Schley, an artist, who says the booth encourages freedom of expression.

“I think everyone has a story to tell whether they think so or not, just like creativity,” said Schley. “Everyone has creativity inside them, and I think everyone has a story, whether it is their career or connecting with a family member or friend.”

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour was created in 2005 and travels to at least ten cities across the country every year. Tour Facilitator Shira Smille says the tour gives people the opportunity to share their stories with the entire country.

“If individuals like them, they have the opportunity to archive their recording at the Library of Congress at the American Folk Life Center in Washington D.C.,” explained Smille.

Kent Hutchinson encourages others to share their history.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, you have a story that’s important, and we’re here to record those stories and to hear what you have to say so it can affect us and affect our stories,” said Hutchinson. “We can be closer humans to each other. We’re building humanity.”

StoryCorps is located at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Brown County in Green Bay until September 8.