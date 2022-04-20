GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One Green Bay resident was startled when a stranger tried to dump beer on him and his dog.

Luis Ramìrez Barragán tells Local 5 that while he was outside taking his for a walk, a stranger sprayed beer at him. The incident happened on April 19 around 11:45 a.m. on Henry Street.

The stranger also flipped off Luis and said something that Luis could not make out. Luis called the police and told them what happened.

Luis provided the video to Local 5, and in the video, the stranger approaches Luis and dumps on him and his dog. After the incident, the stranger walks away and Luis goes inside.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.