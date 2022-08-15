GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing three charges after she, and a man she met on Facebook, allegedly used a worthless check to buy a vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 11 around 5 p.m., officers were sent for a welfare check of a woman. The woman was in contact with police multiple times and was ‘not making much sense’ on the phone.

Officers saw the woman walking in a parking lot and she was identified as 35-year-old Sandi Marvin. She said that she was trying to get a welfare check done but did not want to provide any information without her attorney present.

Meanwhile, there was a separate call at a car dealership regarding Sandi issuing a false check when buying a vehicle. Sandi and a man had reportedly bought a vehicle from the dealership and the check bounced due to insufficient funds.

When asked about the dealership, Sandi said that she had already spoken with an officer. After she was told she was going to be placed under arrest, an officer reportedly detected a ‘distinct’ odor, and raw marijuana was observed.

Rolling papers were also found in her purse along with two checks. A portion of the check was written out and crossed out with a different business name written in. A crossed-out dollar amount and a different dollar amount were also on the check.

The total weight of the marijuana was reportedly .86 grams.

The employee of the dealership told authorities that the vehicle was given a temporary registration to a man named Gaston Hawkins. On August 11 around 10 a.m., is when the checks reportedly bounced.

Authorities said that the dealership would not press charges if the vehicle was returned. A voicemail was left on Gaston’s phone. Police ‘never’ got a response from Gaston.

Sandi told police that she met him on Facebook and later met at a bar on August 9. The two reportedly tried to open multiple bank accounts so she could send him $150 to buy a vehicle. She ended up opening an account at a bank.

Gaston drove them to the dealership and Sandi said she filled out a check but left the amount blank. She said that he later wrote in about $16,000, which was reportedly not the amount she agreed to.

Sandi ‘raised her concern’ to Gaston when he said to not worry about it because he ‘would declare bankruptcy’.

Sandi is facing the following charges:

Theft – False Representation (> $10,000 – $100,000) – Party to a Crime Felony Up to ten years in prison

Issuance of a Worthless Check Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) Misdemeanor Up to six months in prison



Court records show that Sandi is scheduled to have her adjourned initial appearance on September 27. She posted her $5,000 signature bond on August 12. There was no information on if the vehicle was returned, and there was no arrest record for Gaston Hawkins.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released