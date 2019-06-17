Strawberry moon will shine large and bright tonight

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Full Moon captured over NE WI in June of 2016.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Full Moon captured over NE WI in June of 2016.

The clouds should stay away enough for us to get a fantastic view of the Strawberry Moon!

The moon was actually full early Monday morning, but will still appear nearly full Monday evening as it begins to rise at 9:05 PM.

The June full moon is called the 'Strawberry Moon' since it coincides when the sweet berries are just coming into being ripe.

The Strawberry moon sweeps a low arc through the horizon as it begins to rise, and this causes the moon to appear very large. This is due to the moonlight (which is really reflected sunlight) to pass through the thicker layer of the atmosphere before the light reaches your eye. This magnifying phenomenon is similar to how pool water will bend and magnify light from objects submerged in the water.

This also gives the moon an orange or reddish hue early on in its rise. As the moon continues to rise, the moonlight is more direct to you, and appears whiter, and smaller as the light is passing through a thinner layer of the atmosphere as it reaches your eye.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the June full moon is also called the:

Hot Moon, Rose Moon, Honey Moon, and the Hay Moon.

The weather has been so dreary as of late, be sure to get outside and get a glimpse of the Strawberry Moon this evening.