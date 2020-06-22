GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Strawberry-picking season begins in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – June is the peak month for strawberries in Wisconsin and this year, some say the berries are a hot commodity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While some farmer’s markets have been canceled or adjusted, strawberry seekers are encouraged to visit pick-your-own farms – like Moder’s Gardens in Green Bay.

Owners say the strawberries are a bit smaller this year, but every bit as big in flavor. It’s been a stressful year for berry farmers and getting their produce to customers has been difficult.

“A lot less people coming there, probably like half, but the pick your own strawberries doesn’t seem to be affecting. It’s been pretty good the last three days we’ve been open. We’re actually closing again early today ’cause we’re picked out,” Michael Moder-Wright told WFRV Local 5.

If you’re looking to pick some berries, Moder’s says come early – they’ll have strawberries through early July. For more information on Moder’s visit their website.

