KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Strawberry picking season is finally here. While the weather has been ideal for many farmers, some have not been as fortunate.

For Kraynik’s Berry Farm in Kewaunee, the strawberries would have grown faster, but the wet ground has meant they have had to start their season late.

Todd Kraynik, the owner of Kraynik’s says, “We haven’t had any warm days up until now. Now, we got some heat and things are first starting to turn.”

Kraynik hopes to get the place back up and running some time next week, but if you are still looking to pick some strawberries look no further than Porter’s Patch in Bonduel.

Ever since the fields opened for picking on Wednesday, the weather has provided people with a great opportunity to grab those delicious fruits.

For Kekauna resident Krista Fish, she says, “It’s a tradition. Usually I bring all three of my kids, but my other two are getting a little older and busier, so [my son] is with me today to help out.”

Porter’s Patch owner Troy Porter says the season is expected to go on for another few weeks.

He adds, “What’s better than getting fresh strawberries grown in Wisconsin?”