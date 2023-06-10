OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – An event in Omro gave the community a chance to give back to the first responders who keep them safe everyday.

“The community support is unbelievable they have been so good to our volunteer department,” said Omro-Rushford volunteer fire department chief Jay Treleven.

This is the departments 60th annual Street Dance event. It got its name because the firefighters used to shut down some of the city streets to host it, but it has since moved to the fire hall.

The department sells food and drinks and has a raffle to raise money during the event. All the money goes towards buying new equipment. Chief Treleven said that past community fundraisers and donations helped them purchase an air boat and a new pickup truck.

He said all these donations helps them get equipment that their normal budget doesn’t cover.

“We only ask for what we need and the community responds in kind because of the volunteerism that we have here,” said Treleven.

Treleven said the department is all volunteer and has been since its inception back in the 1800s. He said there’s been discussions over the years to pay firefighters, but the firefighters themselves shot down that idea.