APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 10th annual Street Music Week has begun in Downtown Appleton.

From noon to 1:00 p.m. this Monday through Friday, Heid Music is hosting the event where street performers of all sizes and skill levels line College Ave. and play music.

All of their profits go to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Dede Heid, President of Heid Music explained, “We’re trying to help shine light on the talents of musicians. They’re not actually making money. It’s just them promoting themselves and the power of music.”

Some musicians come almost every year. Take Jeff Miller, a harmonica player from Appleton. He began playing the instrument in the 80s and enjoys lending his talents for a good cause.

“I just love music and love playing,” Miller said.

Also returning this year is Dolce, the musical duo made up of Bill and Doris Olson. Bill plays the guitar while Doris plays the hammered dulcimer, a percussion-stringed instrument that she bought custom-made.

“We like playing together because it’s something we as a couple can do together and then to be able to make music and have people enjoy it is just a plus,” said Doris Olson.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin said it hopes to raise $8,000. For every dollar donated, organizers explained four meals will be provided to people in need.

On Thursday, there will be an additional nighttime concert at Jones Park. New this year, Appleton Downtown Creates will also host musicians downtown on Friday as part of the fundraising effort from 5-8 p.m.