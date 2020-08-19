‘Street Music Week’ returns for 8th annual year raising money for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An annual event is making a comeback this year and it’s bringing the funk!

Street Music Week will be taking over the city of Appleton all week but it will look, and sound, a little differently. This week marks the 8th Annual Street Music Week and just because there’s a pandemic currently going on, that doesn’t mean to say that they’ve lost their rhythm and groove at Heid Music.

Over the years, this event has brought together hundreds of musicians who have donated their time to play along College Avenue in Downtown Appleton to raise funds and awareness for Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin. This year will be a little different as it heads to a virtual landscape. Heid Music will be streaming musicians from 12-1 p.m. through Friday this week.

“We’re also encouraging people to still make music at home because we still want to gather in different ways, right?,” says DeDe Heid, Owner of Heid Music. “So make music at home on your porch, in your yard, share those photos and videos on your social media and please hashtag it #StreetMusicWeek and tag Heid Music so we can all come together and show our support for what music can do to help our community.”

You can take part in this year’s Street Music Week by heading over to Heid Music’s social media channels and watching the virtual programming for yourself. You can find more information online right here.