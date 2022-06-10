APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular event in the City of Appleton where local musicians get to showcase their talents returns on June 13.

Street Music Week, the celebration of local musicians while raising money for individuals facing hunger in the Appleton community has people excited.

“Street Music Week is something we have been proud to help facilitate for the last decade,” said Heid Music President DeDe Heid. “We are grateful to the incredible community of musicians who have come out and donated their time and talents to inspire people to donate funds to support the efforts of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.”

Local musicians will be performing outside along College Avenue in the City of Appleton for an hour starting at noon on Monday, June 13, all the way through Friday, June 17.

Musicians of all skill levels are encouraged to grab an orange donation bucket from Heid Music and snag a spot on College Avenue to play for donations.

A local band participates in Street Music Week in the City of Appleton in 2019.

The community is invited out to listen and donate. Event organizers say even donating just one dollar provides four meals to those in need.

Toward the end of the week, two evening/nighttime concerts will be available for the public to attend. Thursday, June 16 there will be a concert at Jones Park. Then on Friday, June 17, Appleton Downtown Creates will host musicians downtown from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is extremely grateful to be involved with Street Music Week,” said Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin President and CEO Patti Habeck. “Every year, we look forward to working with Heid Music and Appleton Downtown Inc. to celebrate how music can bring us together to solve hunger.

For more information about Street Music Week in the City of Appleton, click here.