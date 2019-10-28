Streets, vehicles prepare for possible winter weather

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Trucks circled the streets of Green Bay Monday, spraying brine ahead a Winter Weather Advisory.

“It’s definitely not a plow-worthy event, but we don’t want to let slippery spots develop this early in the year,” Stever Grenier, Green Bay’s Public Works Director explained.

Brine was sprayed on primary streets (like Mason Street, Military Avenue, and S. Webster Avenue,) as well as along city bus and school bus routes as a precaution.

“It’s a little earlier than we’re used to,” Grenier said, “but definitely not unprecedented.”

Drivers are also beginning to prepare for an early-season snowfall.

“We’ve gotten a lot more calls on tires and things in the last week or two as the temperature got colder,” Tom Winninghoff, Store Manager for Matthews Tire in Ashwaubenon said. “When people have to go out and scrape their car, then it makes them think it might snow and they give us a call.”

There are a lot of moving parts to consider.

Winninghoff said drivers should get their batteries checked, as well as tread depth, tire pressure, tire alignment, windshield washer fluid, and coolant.

“November and December are by far the busiest months,” he said, “because everyone procrastinates, but if you take care of it now, you can miss the rush and also if we do get snow you’ll be prepared.”