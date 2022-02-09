ASHWAUBENON, Wis. – The landscape is changing along Oneida Street in the village of Ashwaubenon. If you’ve driven near Bay Park Square mall recently, you’ve likely seen the construction.

“Chick-fil-A is finally opening up here. We anticipate them to open up in March,” said Village Manager Joel Gregozeski.

Inside the mall, a Cinnabon is headed across from Rogers and Hollands Jewelers.

Those are just some of the handful of new offerings around the mall area.

“The other big news is that Hy-Vee is renovating the old Shopko retail site to their store and they’re actually underway right now doing the full interior demolition to that,” he told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon.

The Steinhafel’s is also taking shape at the former Younkers store. And java junkies will also have another option, too.

“There is a new Starbucks store looking to open up in the old Burger King property. They’re still plugging away and remodeling that particular store site,” Gregozeski said.

Of course, it’s not just businesses popping up along the street. Housing in the village is also booming.

According to Gregozeski, the second phase of the Bohemian apartment building is currently under construction. The apartments report that phase is expected to open in the next 12 to 18 months.

Nearby, the Element apartment building just finished up building three. “They expect occupancy soon so we’re about to see another influx of residents there,” Gregozeski added.

In March, the village will celebrate 150 years. And it’s planning to celebrate.

“We’re planning on hosting a celebration week, and really kind of celebrate the 150th all year long, so more details on that will come out sometime in March and throughout the course of the year,” said Gregozeski.