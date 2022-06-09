GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A street in Green Bay will be closed for a while as crews work on needed construction.

The Green Bay Public Works Department announced South Taylor Street between Ninth Street and Seventh Street will be unavailable for traffic come Monday, June 13.

The department explained the street will be closed for bridge replacement and is scheduled to remain through Friday, August 26.

In addition, anyone who needs access to homes or businesses in the construction zone will be able to get where they need to be.

Motorists are encouraged to take a different route until the work is done.