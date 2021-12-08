String of crashes with emergency services vehicles comes after distracted driving bill become law

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin drivers now face more severe penalties for distracted driving, traffic violations and speeding around emergency vehicles and first responders.

Rep. Joel Kitchens, (R-Sturgeon Bay) explained, “It really is about protecting those that protect us. Those people are really putting themselves in dangerous situations so I think it’s incumbent on us to do everything we can to protect them.”

The bipartisan law states that people need to slow down and move over within 500 feet of an emergency vehicle.

Rep. Lee Snodgrass, (D-Appleton) said “It provides additional penalties for people that don’t slow down and move over in a zone where there is an emergency vehicle working, whether that be a tow truck, EMS or first responders.”

The bill acts as a deterrent and increases fines to up to $10,000 and includes a possibility of jail time.

“The idea here is to provide a really strong deterrent so that people pay attention and they realize that when people are working a helping those emergency rescue workers on the side of the road it is our responsibility as citizens to slow down and move over and to provide that safe buffer,” said Snodgrass.

This bill became law after multiple incidents occurred involving first responders and their vehicles.

Kitchens said, “It really is timely and we heard in the hearings of some tragic incidents where people, very often they were talking on the phone, just this week since the bill was signed there have been four incidents around the state.”

Representative Kitchens did clarify that hands-free cell phone use is still allowed on Wisconsin roads.

The Department of Transportation will be required to educate the public on the new penalties.