FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to watch for overnight vehicle break-ins.

According to a Facebook post, these sets of break-ins in the City of Fond du Lac have been occurring along the Winnebago Drive area.

Deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office say the suspect targets residences on a dead-end and secluded streets in the area.

If you see anything suspicious on a residential camera, you are asked to contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at 920-906-4777. Deputies also say if you do see something suspicious, do not attempt to apprehend the person.

The best way to combat these overnight break-ins is to keep your vehicle locked at night and take all valuables out and into your residence.

