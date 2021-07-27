NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Strong storms knock out power to thousands in Wisconsin

RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) — Strong storms moving through northern Wisconsin have left thousands of residents without power.

According to the Wisconsin Public Service power outage map, the areas hit the hardest include Vilas, Oneida, Lincoln and Langlade counties.

Crews were working to restore service to more than 28,000 customers Tuesday morning.

About 12,000 customers were without power in Vilas County and more than 8,300 are without service in Oneida County.

There were no reports of widespread damage from the storms.

