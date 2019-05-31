Strong storms possible Friday evening

Warm afternoon air could give way to developing thunderstorms. We’ll have the ingredients around for showers and a few storms as the day wears on, focusing that chance along a cold front that will be diving into northeast Wisconsin.

STRONG STORM TIMING : 4pm to 10pm – Starts in the northwoods early on, then moves into the Fox Cities and southern communities later this evening and tonight.

: 4pm to 10pm – Starts in the northwoods early on, then moves into the Fox Cities and southern communities later this evening and tonight. THREAT : Watching for the chance of DAMAGING WIND GUSTS and LARGE HAIL with a few of the storms. As always, thunderstorms can produce heavy downpours.

Here is the latest run of our high resolution forecast model showing how this day might play out:

The big IF : We have a lack of moisture in the air, meaning the dew points are low. That may hinder thunderstorm development for today even though the cold front will be around. None-the-less, you need to be prepared for what COULD happen.

