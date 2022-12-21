(WFRV) – As the Christmas holiday travel season kicks into full gear this week a large and impactful winter storm is taking aim at the central and Great Lakes region of the United States.

This storm system, which will be taking shape Wednesday, will impact Wisconsin and many surrounding states through Friday and into Saturday morning.

Snow will accumulate and create slick road conditions Wednesday night and continue most of Thursday throughout Wisconsin. Snowfall totals during this time frame will be in the 3-6″ range across most of the state.

As this storm system quickly intensifies across lower Michigan Thursday night very strong winds are anticipated to develop. These winds will be at their strongest Thursday night and Friday which could gust up to 50 mph.

Due to the lightweight nature of the snow along with the strong winds, near-whiteout conditions are possible Thursday night and Friday, especially in open rural areas. Travel will likely become hazardous and is not advised outside of city limits.

Anyone with travel plans by ground or air should keep a close eye on the latest forecasts. Air travel will likely be impacted out of Green Bay, Appleton, and surrounding hubs in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region.

