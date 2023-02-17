SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning fire in Manitowoc County left a structure a ‘total loss’ and required the help of multiple fire departments.

According to the Kiel Fire Department, on February 17 around 5:30 a.m., crews were sent to 19735 Hwy 57 for a report of a fire. ‘Heavy smoke and flames’ were seen from multiple sides of the residence.

Eventually, the fire was gotten under control, but the structure is considered a total loss. Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation and there were no reported injuries.

Crews remained on scene to do overhaul and salvage operations.

Multiple agencies helped at the scene of the fire. No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.