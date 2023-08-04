GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are asking the public to avoid the area near Concrete Industries on Humboldt due to a fire that has closed down the road.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a structure fire at Concrete Industries in the 3900 block of Humboldt Road will close down the road to traffic for ‘some time.’

Little information is known at this time but multiple fire crews are working to control the incident.

Local 5 will update this story when more information is available.