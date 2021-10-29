FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Structure fire in Calumet County closes all lanes of WIS 57

HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has shut down both directions of WIS 57 in Calumet County.

According to authorities, WIS 57 is closed between County E and Faro Springs Road. The incident reportedly happened around 6:50 a.m. All of the lanes are blocked in both directions.

The closure is expected to last two hours. The distance between County E and Faro Springs Road is about 3.5 miles.

First responders are on the scene. There was no information on the cause of the fire, or if there are any injuries.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are provided.

