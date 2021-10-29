Structure fire in Calumet County closes all lanes of WIS 57

HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has shut down both directions of WIS 57 in Calumet County.

According to authorities, WIS 57 is closed between County E and Faro Springs Road. The incident reportedly happened around 6:50 a.m. All of the lanes are blocked in both directions.

The closure is expected to last two hours. The distance between County E and Faro Springs Road is about 3.5 miles.

First responders are on the scene. There was no information on the cause of the fire, or if there are any injuries.

