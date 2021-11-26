NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

UPDATE: All lanes of WIS 180 back open after responders battle structure fire in Marinette Co.

FRIDAY 11/26/2021 3:25 p.m.

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The lanes closed at Shady Lane Dr. are back open.

WisDOT reports the fire is cleared near WIS 180. So far, law enforcement has not disclosed if there were any injuries or what could be the possible cause.

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

Original: Structure fire in Marinette County has all lanes of WIS 180 closed

FRIDAY 11/26/2021 1:50 p.m.

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WFRV) – A structure fire has closed both directions of WIS 180 in Marinette County.

According to officials, both directions of WIS 180 (northbound and southbound) are closed. The closure is expected to last two hours.

WIS 180 is closed between the North and South end of Shady Lane Drive. The fire reportedly happened around 1:10 p.m.

There was no information on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

