UPDATE: STH-15 reopened, fire knocked down

MONDAY 2/15/2021 6:51 a.m.

(WFRV) – STH-15 is now open after a structure fire caused the highway to be closed for nearly two hours.

According to authorities, the STH-15 is now open. STH-15 was closed westbound from Greendale and eastbound from CTY TK JJ.

The fire has been knocked down, and there is no information on the cause of the fire,

Local 5 will update this story as more information comes available.

ORIGINAL: ‘Large’ structure fire in Outagamie County closes STH-15 temporarily

MONDAY 2/15/2021 5:12 a.m.

(WFRV) – Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a large structure fire early Monday morning.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:00 a.m. on Feb. 15 they responded to a structure fire, and once arriving it was confirmed a large heavy equipment structure was completely engulfed in flames.

With sub-zero temperatures fire personnel battled the fire, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says there are flammable liquids and fuel tanks inside.

This is an active scene and the fire is not under control. STH-15 will be closed westbound from Greendale and eastbound from CTY TK JJ.

Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is asking those to seek alternate routes of travel until further notice.

There is no information on the cause of the fire, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.