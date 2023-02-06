MONDAY, 2/6/23, 1:39 p.m.

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the structure fire that shut down WIS 55 in Seymour has been cleared.

All lanes of traffic have been reopened and there are no details on what started the fire or if anyone was injured.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are made available.

MONDAY, 2/6/23, 11:49 a.m.

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a structure fire that has shut down WIS 55 in Seymour.

The report came in at about 11:05 a.m. and the Outagamie County Sheriff is on the scene. Authorities say the closure is expected to last about two hours.

All lanes going north and southbound are closed at WIS 55 and Gardner Road. There is no word on how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

