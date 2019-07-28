Stuck introduces Billboard Reform Act

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Representative Amanda Stuck of Appleton was in her hometown Saturday to introduce her Billboard Reform Act to the public.

Stuck met with Fox Cities residents and citizens from across the state outside Houdini’s Escape Gastropub to talk about her bill.

The legislation would repeal the changes made in favor of billboard companies at the expense of taxpayers.

Stuck says the bill would fix the unsightly billboards that cost Wisconsin residents more money.

“We live in such an incredibly beautiful state, that it’s really important that we do not take away from that scenic beauty when we have people coming in here and tours coming to our state specifically, to see that beauty,” Stuck said. “Instead they get bombarded with highway signs again that are non-conforming and illegal under the Highway Beatification Act.”

Stuck announced her candidacy for congress against Congressman Mike Gallagher on Sunday, July 15.