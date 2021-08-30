Stuck Truck: Bridge in Brookfield suffers damage after truck gets lodged underneath

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A truck was lodged under a bridge last week in southern Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Troopers assisted the Brookfield Police Department with a post-crash inspection after a truck hit a bridge. A bridge inspector also assisted with the incident.

According to the inspector, the bridge is safe for travel.

  • Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol
  • Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol
  • Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

There was no information if there were any injuries to those involved.

Brookfield is just over 80 miles south of Oshkosh.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Xceptional Athlete: Hortonville QB Sam Dodd

HS Football: Neenah, Hortonville & Kimberly finish off wins in resumed games

High School Sports Xtra: Reedsville & Brillion cruise to wins, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: FRCC and FVA

High School Sports Xtra: Game of the Week - Neenah vs. Menasha

Appleton native makes history, hired by Gamblers as first-ever on-ice female coach in USHL history