Stuck Truck: Bridge in Brookfield suffers damage after truck gets lodged underneath

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A truck was lodged under a bridge last week in southern Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Troopers assisted the Brookfield Police Department with a post-crash inspection after a truck hit a bridge. A bridge inspector also assisted with the incident.

According to the inspector, the bridge is safe for travel.

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

There was no information if there were any injuries to those involved.

Brookfield is just over 80 miles south of Oshkosh.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.