NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One student at Neenah High School was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon after authorities found an unloaded handgun and ammunition in his backpack.

According to a release, a School Resource Officer received a call that a student may have stolen a firearm and was keeping it at a Neenah residence. The student was at school and was brought in for questioning.

The student’s belongings were located in an empty classroom, and after searching his backpack, an unloaded handgun and ammunition were found.

The handgun was secured by law enforcement, and the student was taken into custody. Once law enforcement secured the weapon, it was deemed that this was an isolated incident, and class resumed as normal with an increased police presence.

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this if any more information is made available.