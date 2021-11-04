Student assault allegations at Berlin HS prompt multiple investigations

THURSDAY 11/4/2021 2:53 p.m.

BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple investigations are underway after allegations were made that a student was assaulted at Berlin High School.

According to the Berlin Area School District, they were made aware of a student walkout in response to allegations of a student assault happening at the high school.

Following the allegations, the district began its own investigation into the matter. Since then, police have also launched an investigation into this situation.

District officials note that they are cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation and will be unable to provide further information on either investigation at this time.

“The Berlin Area School District is committed to the success of all students in a safe learning environment and we take such allegations seriously,” wrote Carl Cartwright, Berlin Area School District Superintendent.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.