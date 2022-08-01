(WFRV) – A student at Marquette’s School of Dentistry reportedly died on Sunday after he was hit by a car on the interchange.

The President of Marquette University, Dr. Michael Lovell, issued a message about the death of a student. That student was Payton Claybaugh, who was a 2022 cum laude graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences.

Claybaugh was a D1 student in Marquette’s School of Dentistry and from Hortonville. He reportedly died on July 31 after getting hit by a car while walking on the Marquette Interchange.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

A native of Hortonville, Wisconsin, Payton was a member of Marquette’s prestigious Pre-Dental Scholars Program. Those who knew him well said Payton was an outstanding student and an even better person. He was extremely bright, a great friend to all, and had a strong faith that was evident in how he lived his life and treated others. Dr. Michael Lovell

Marquette offered counseling services and pastoral support for all faculty, staff and students. At this time there has been no public statement made by the Milwaukee County Sheriff.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.