Student from Slinger wins DNR’s 2022 sticker contest, Bay Port student takes third

(WFRV) – A Slinger High School student won the 2022 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker contest.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Slinger High School junior Kaylee Goodman won the contest with her water-inspired design. The design shows a sandy beach scene with footprints and wildlife tracks along the water.

She will get an engraved plaque and a 2022 annual vehicle admission sticker with her design on it. The stickers will reportedly go on sale in early Dec.

“Many of our properties feature beachfront access and opportunities for outdoor fun on and near the water, including miles of stunning Lake Michigan shoreline,” said Steve Schmelzer, DNR Parks Director.

  • Photo Courtesy of Wisconsin DNR

Second place was won by Gianna Stelter of Cedarburg High School. Her design had an owl’s face above a forest landscape. Jadin Baillie from Bay Port High School took home third place with a park scene design with an angler fishing from a dock.

Annual admission stickers cost $28 for Wisconsin residents and $38 for non-residents.

Students looking to get a head start on the 2023 sticker design contest can do so, as materials are available and entries can be submitted through April 30, 2022.

More information can be found on the DNR’s website.

