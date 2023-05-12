EXCELSIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A student waiting for a school bus in south-central Wisconsin was killed Friday morning after getting hit by a swerving truck.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, on May 12 around 7:30 a.m., a call came in regarding a traffic crash on State Highway 23/33. The crash reportedly involved a truck, a school bus and a student outside the bus.

The initial investigation showed that a school bus was stopped to pick up a student at a residence. The student reportedly had not yet boarded the bus.

Authorities say that a pickup truck did not slow down in time to stop behind the school bus. The truck then took ‘evasive’ action and sideswiped the rear right side of the bus.

It continued across a driveway and ended up hitting the student. First responders tried life-saving measures on the student, but they reportedly died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries. No other injuries were reported. The students on the board were sent to Webb Middle School.

The crash is still under investigation, and anyone who saw the crash is asked to call 1-888-847-7285. No additional information was released. Authorities did not say if the driver of the truck was taken into custody.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.